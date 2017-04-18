Vance Charter principal charged with credit card felony

Sean Connolly, 45, of 2167 Bobbitt Road, Henderson, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of financial card fraud and one felony count of unlawfully obtaining a credit card. According to a news release from the Henderson Police Department, the charges stem from an April 15 incident for which HPD officers were dispatched to the Food Lion at 377 Raleigh Road.

