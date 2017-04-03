Turkey flies into truck windshield on...

Turkey flies into truck windshield on I-85

A tractor trailer's windshield was destroyed when, according to driver Israel Perez, a wild turkey flew into it while traveling on Interstate 85 through Henderson on Sunday night. Another tractor-trailer's windshield was hit by a flying object and destroyed last weekend on Interstate 85 in Vance County -- but this time it was caused by wild turkey, not by rocks being thrown from an overpass.

