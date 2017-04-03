Saturday fire damages Maria Parham apartments
A small fire at Maria Parham Apartments forced police to shut down part of South Chestnut Street in Henderson for about two hours Saturday afternoon as firefighters responded to the alarm. A cooking fire broke out inside the kitchen of Apartment 204, resulting in primarily water damage caused by the apartment's water sprinkler system.
