Robco to get $217K state grant for job creation

A Henderson business is one of 22 in the state approved for more than $10.63 million in grants to create 252 new jobs in North Carolina. Last week, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority board approved a $217,272 request for local family-owned business Robco to extend water and sewer lines, as the business expands its facilities by 55,000 square feet and adds 10 new jobs.

