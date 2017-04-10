Retired judge, wife endow scholarship at VGCC

J. Henry Banks, who recently retired as chief judge of the North Carolina Ninth Judicial District Court bench, and his wife, Mamie B. Banks, recently established a new scholarship at Vance-Granville Community College. Residents of Henderson, Judge Banks held court in Franklin, Granville, Vance and Warren counties as a district judge for almost 21 years, while Mamie Banks is a longtime educator, currently teaching in the Exceptional Children's department at Northern Vance High School.

