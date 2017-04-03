Police seek shooter who killed Hender...

Police seek shooter who killed Henderson teen

The area outside Party Pick Up at 655 N. Garnett St., Henderson, was the site of a shooting Sunday evening that left 18-year-old Talik Harris dead. A small memorial was erected Monday for Talik Harris near the parking lot of the Party Pick Up, where he was shot to death Sunday night.

