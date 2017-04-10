Pastors ask community to step up in face of violence

In the wake of the shooting death of 18-year-old Talik Harris last Sunday, a few local pastors are calling on the community and community leaders to step up to combat violence in Henderson's neighborhoods. Since Harris' death, Pastor John MIles of Henderson said that he has gotten multiple calls from parents and other individuals within the community asking about what he or law enforcement were doing about the violence in Vance County.

