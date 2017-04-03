On the agenda for Asheboro council: Pugh gets key to city
Ronnie Pugh will receive the key to the city during the regular April meeting of the Asheboro City Council Thursday night. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in second-floor council chambers at Asheboro City Hall at 146 N. Church St. The recognition honors Pugh's support of youth sports and his induction into the American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC