On the agenda for Asheboro council: Pugh gets key to city

Ronnie Pugh will receive the key to the city during the regular April meeting of the Asheboro City Council Thursday night. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in second-floor council chambers at Asheboro City Hall at 146 N. Church St. The recognition honors Pugh's support of youth sports and his induction into the American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame.

