Megan Rogers initiated into Honor Soc...

Megan Rogers initiated into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Dispatch

Megan Rogers of Henderson was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at North Carolina State University. Rogers is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar '17 Helena 17
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb '17 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16) Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16) Oct '16 MAGA 2
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vance County was issued at April 24 at 9:50PM EDT

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,123 • Total comments across all topics: 280,536,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC