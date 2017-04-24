Megan Rogers initiated into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Megan Rogers of Henderson was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at North Carolina State University. Rogers is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
