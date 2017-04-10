Local dancers gear up to perform in R...

Local dancers gear up to perform in Raleigh

A group of 35 local dancers, called the Queen of Diamonds, will perform during the Women's Empowerment & Networking Expo on April 22 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh -- a chance for exposure among known actors, musicians and more. The Queen of Diamonds group is under the Henderson-Vance Recreation and Park Department's program Diverse Roles in Entertainment Arts and Music -- or D.R.E.A.M. Kendrick Vann, Henderson-Vance Recreation and Parks director, said the program was created to offer a "widespread" performing arts program that utilizes numerous instructional approaches in all facets of entertainment for those in the 5-17 age bracket.

