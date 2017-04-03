Henderson woman charged with altering voter records in Granville
A Henderson woman who was a temporary elections worker in Granville County in 2016 was arrested earlier this week for allegedly restoring the voting privileges of ineligible felons. Joy Yvette Wilkerson, 41, of 101 Cheatham Lane, Henderson, is facing two counts of felony unlawful voter registration and one count of misdemeanor unlawful alteration of voter registration.
