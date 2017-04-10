Henderson seeks $75,000 from state to help tear down buildings
The city of Henderson has identified property at 425-427 Garnett St. in which it is seeking Rural Building Demolition Program Grant funds from the N.C. Department of Commerce to demolish structures at the site. Henderson City Council members approved a resolution Monday to seek $75,000 through the N.C. Department of Commerce's Rural Building Demolition Program.
