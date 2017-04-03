Henderson Payless ShoeSource avoids company boot
Henderson's Payless ShoeSource store avoided the chopping block on Wednesday as its parent company filed for Bankruptcy Court protection and announced the closing of about 400 of its 4,400 locations. PHOTO BY RACHAEL RILEY/Dispatch staff Doors to Payless ShoeSource in Henderson's Dabney West shopping center will stay open, even though the Kansas-based company announced Wednesday that it would close 400 stores across the country as it reorganizes its finances under a Chapter 11 filing.
