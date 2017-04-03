Henderson egg hunt gets kids hopping
Jaiden Lee, 6, checks eggs for prizes as his 9-month-old brother Adrain Hargrove enjoys his first hunt Saturday at the Aycock Recreation Center for the Henderson-Vance Recreation and Parks Department's annual egg hunt. It marked about the 15th year the Henderson-Vance Recreation and Parks Department has hosted the annual egg hunt, said Lauren Newlin, an aquatics program supervisor who helped oversee the event at the center.
