Henderson councilman seeks removal of irrelevant signs
PHOTO BY RACHAEL RILEY/Dispatch staff A Henderson councilman is requesting city officials look at removing these obsolete parking signs near the Henderson Post Office, along Belle Street. PHOTO BY RACHAEL RILEY/Dispatch staff A Henderson councilman is requesting city officials look at removing these obsolete parking signs near the Henderson Post Office, along Belle Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC