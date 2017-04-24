Gunshots, shattered window worry Henderson neighborhood
A Henderson resident believes gunfire was responsible for this shattered window in his home. He found the broken window when he returned home on Friday, and said there have been numerous reports of gunshots of unknown origin in his neighborhood in recent weeks.
