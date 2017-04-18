Granville County election worker appears in court
A Henderson woman accused of voter fraud for allegedly restoring voting privileges to ineligible felons made her first court appearance Monday before Judge Amanda Stevenson in Granville County's District 9 courtroom. Joy Yvette Wilkerson, 41, faces two counts of felony unlawful voter registration and one count of misdemeanor unlawful alteration of voter registration.
