Family mourns loss of hit and run victim, mother of three
The family of a 31-year-old hit-and-run victim is mourning the loss of a sister, daughter and mother of three. Kelly Michelle Boyd of Henderson died Friday at Maria Parham Health, following an accident at about 11 p.m. the same evening near McDonald's on Dabney Drive, her family says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar 23
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC