Designer helps VGCC bring 'The Glass Menagerie' to life

When audiences enjoy the coming Vance-Granville Community College Dinner Theater production of "The Glass Menagerie," they will see the efforts of a set designer who has worked on professional productions all along the Eastern seaboard. Shannon Clark is the first official "guest designer" for a VGCC theatrical production.

