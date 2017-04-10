He was released on $5,000 bond pending a court hearing June 5. a Fred Patton, 49, of 169 W. Young St., Henderson, was charged via warrant April 11 with larceny. He was released on $500 bond pending a court hearing March 23. a Latasha M. Brame, 37, of 141 Granite St., Lot 12, Henderson, was charged via criminal summons April 11 with fraud.

