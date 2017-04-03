Crime log, April 9

He was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing April 17. a Douglas S. Muhle, 55, of 2116 Bessie Morton Road, Oxford, was charged via warrant March 31 with two counts of assault by pointing a gun, three counts of communicating threats and two counts false imprisonment. He has a court hearing April 17. a Edgar Tapia, 22, of 6140 Huntsboro Road, Oxford, was arrested April 2 and charged with possession with intent to sell and/or deliver a controlled substance.

