Crime log, April 7

He was released on $500 bond pending a court hearing April 27. a Daronte Hawley, 29, of 1442 Perry Ave., Henderson, was charged via warrant April 5 with vandalism and simple physical assault. He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing April 17. a Jonathan C. Carbajal, 20, of 916 S. Pine St., Henderson, was arrested April 5 and charged with driving while impaired, discharging a firearm in city limits, concealing a firearm while consuming alcohol and underage drinking.

