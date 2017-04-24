Crime log, April 25
He was released on $500 bond pending a court hearing May 28. a Seneca E. Allen, 38, of 3523 Hoyle St., Oxford, was charged via warrant April 21 with shoplifting. He was jailed on $100 bond pending a court hearing May 22. a Christopher Upchurch, 26, of 828 Parkway Drive, Henderson, was charged via warrant April 21 with aggravated assault.
