Crime log, April 19
He was jailed on $5,000 bond pending a court hearing June 15. a Stephen A. Glosson, 32, of 119 Munford Drive, Louisburg, was charged via order for arrest April 14 with contempt of court/perjury/court violations. He was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing May 16. a Toby L. Hawkins, 44, of 3347 Rocky Ford Road, Louisburg, was charged via warrant April 13 and charged with shoplifting.
