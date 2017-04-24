Crime log

Crime log

Wednesday

He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing May 15. a Kevin W. Parker, 27, of 130 Tarheel Lane, Henderson, was charged via warrant April 25 with shoplifting. He was released on $2,000 bond pending a court hearing June 2. a Peter J. Fleming, 28, of 2812 White Cross Road, Chapel Hill, was arrested April 25 and charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

