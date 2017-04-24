Crime log
He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing May 15. a Kevin W. Parker, 27, of 130 Tarheel Lane, Henderson, was charged via warrant April 25 with shoplifting. He was released on $2,000 bond pending a court hearing June 2. a Peter J. Fleming, 28, of 2812 White Cross Road, Chapel Hill, was arrested April 25 and charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Mar '17
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC