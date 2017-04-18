Art exhibition featuring UNC Pembroke studentsa work begins Thursday

An art exhibition featuring work by students at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will be on display Thursday to May 5. The A.D. Gallery will present Ruach Chabash, an exhibition featuring the best and most recent work of eight graduating art students. A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday in the A.D. Gallery located in Locklear Hall.

