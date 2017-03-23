Work nearly finished on Anderson Creek Road bridge

Work is nearing completion on the new bridge over Anderson Creek in northeast Vance County, between Satterwhite Point and Flemingtown roads. Anderson Creek Road, which provides a quick connection to U.S. 1 and Interstate 85 from the Satterwhite Point area, has been closed since Nov. 28, when work began to remove the old bridge to make way for the new one.

