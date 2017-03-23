Work nearly finished on Anderson Creek Road bridge
Work is nearing completion on the new bridge over Anderson Creek in northeast Vance County, between Satterwhite Point and Flemingtown roads. Anderson Creek Road, which provides a quick connection to U.S. 1 and Interstate 85 from the Satterwhite Point area, has been closed since Nov. 28, when work began to remove the old bridge to make way for the new one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|5 hr
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC