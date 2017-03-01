Wind suspected as cause of downed power lines
PHOTO BY G. CHAMBERS WILLIAMS III/Dispatch staff Downed power lines dangle on the ground and on the roof of a house next to the Cobbler's Bench Shoe Repair shop on North Garnett Street just after noon Wednesday. The snapped lines, which ran between two power poles, caused a power outage for about 1,6670 Duke Energy customers and shut off several downtown traffic lights for about two hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb 18
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC