Wind suspected as cause of downed power lines

PHOTO BY G. CHAMBERS WILLIAMS III/Dispatch staff Downed power lines dangle on the ground and on the roof of a house next to the Cobbler's Bench Shoe Repair shop on North Garnett Street just after noon Wednesday. The snapped lines, which ran between two power poles, caused a power outage for about 1,6670 Duke Energy customers and shut off several downtown traffic lights for about two hours.

