VGCC to put on 'Glass Menagerie' at annual dinner theater

Student Samantha Hines , 15, and student Jordan Bunting, 23, gaze at a horse in candle light during the dress rehearsal for The Glass Menagerie at Vance-Granville Community College on Wednesday. Vance-Granville Community College's fifth annual Dinner Theater will bring Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie" to the college's Civic Center on April 27 and 28. The play is considered autobiographical in many ways.

