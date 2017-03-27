VGCC, library partner for discussion ...

VGCC, library partner for discussion of 'The Glass Menagerie'

Vance-Granville Community College is partnering with the Granville County Library System to present a program on playwright Tennessee Williams and his classic drama, "The Glass Menagerie," which the college is preparing to stage as a dinner theater event. The educational program is scheduled for Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the Richard H. Thornton Library on Main Street in Oxford.

