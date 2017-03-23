Triangle North Healthcare Foundation 2017 grant cycle opens April 3
For organizations in our area in search of funding for health-related projects and programs, Triangle North Healthcare Foundation may have the answer you are seeking. The foundation's 2017 grant cycle will open Monday, April 3. The first step in the grant application process is the Letter of Interest, which is due May 15. Our Letter of Interest form is available online at www.tnhfoundation.org On the website's opening page, click on Grant Portal which will take you to a login page.
