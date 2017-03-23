'There is hope' Local church's recove...

'There is hope' Local church's recovery program gives addicts a way out

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Dispatch

Elbert Ouzts has a spiritual moment during the men's group meeting at the Blessed Hope Addiction and Recovery meeting on Tuesday. They had lost their jobs, their home and their children, and were living out of a tent behind the Wal-Mart in Henderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) 22 hr Helena 17
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb '17 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16) Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC