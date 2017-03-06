Seniors donate food to replenish Gang...

Seniors donate food to replenish Gang Free's pantry

Friday Mar 3

Schania Gales, social worker for the Vance County Senior Center , pulls a can out of a bag of food seniors donated for Gang Free Inc., while Joyce Davis, activity coordinator with the senior center, looks over other donated items during delivery of the food on Friday. Volunteers from the Vance County Senior Center on Friday delivered groceries to Gang Free Inc. in Henderson as part of a food drive the seniors at the center were involved with.

