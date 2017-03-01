Read Across America Day brings readers to local schools

Third-graders at Pinkston Street Elementary School in Henderson take part in Read Across America Day on Thursday as a guest from the Henderson Police Department reads to them from a children's book. Thursday was Read Across America Day, and for the occasion, all 10 of the Vance County public elementary schools were visited by a city police officer or by people from Vance County Fire/EMS to read for students, sharing their joy of reading.

