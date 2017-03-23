Outdoor burning leads to fire at Henderson body shop

Improper burning of materials outside that spread to the adjacent building was the cause of a fire at Kustom Color Body Shoppe at 1203 N. Garnett St. on Wednesday afternoon, according Henderson Fire Chief Steve Cordell. The Henderson Fire Department responded to the call at 1:23 p.m. and found heavy smoke showing from the commercial property upon arrival, he said.

