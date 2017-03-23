Murder trial continued after jury can't reach verdict
The judge in the Montrell Alston murder trial announced Friday afternoon in Vance County Superior Court that the trial would be continued to Monday after a hung jury came back from deliberations The defendant in the case, Alan Gibson, is charged with first-degree murder in the 2009 shooting death of Alston at his home on 687 Adams St., Henderson. The co-defendant's include Travis Kingsberry of Kittrell and Jemel Bullock and Darius Benson, both of Henderson.
