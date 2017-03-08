More daylight? Time to 'spring forward'

PHOTO BY G. CHAMBERS WILLIAMS III/Dispatch staff The Henderson downtown clock tower serves as a reminder to set clocks forward an hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time begins for2017. PHOTO BY G. CHAMBERS WILLIAMS III/Dispatch staff The Henderson downtown clock tower serves as a reminder to set clocks forward an hour before going to bed Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time begins for2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.