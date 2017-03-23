McGregor Hall In 'Tommy,' rock 'n' ro...

McGregor Hall In 'Tommy,' rock 'n' roll morphs into bluegrass

Rock 'n' roll fans of a certain age -- those with some but not too much gray in their hair -- remember their fascination as sightless, deaf Tommy played the pinball machine in The Who's rock opera "Tommy." Now they will have a chance to relive that classic, as it is presented at McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center, but in a new format.

