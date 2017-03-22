Man faces felony charges in dumping

Man faces felony charges in dumping

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Daily Dispatch

With the help of a county resident the Vance County Sheriff's office was able to charge a suspect in a series of illegal dumping along parts of Nutbush Road and areas around Townsville. James E. Kearney, 46, of 42 Daffodil Drive, Henderson, was charged March 15 with 12 felony counts of illegal dumping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb '17 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16) Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 13
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC