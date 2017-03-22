Man faces felony charges in dumping
With the help of a county resident the Vance County Sheriff's office was able to charge a suspect in a series of illegal dumping along parts of Nutbush Road and areas around Townsville. James E. Kearney, 46, of 42 Daffodil Drive, Henderson, was charged March 15 with 12 felony counts of illegal dumping.
