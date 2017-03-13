Let's Dance
Katherine Suther,10, and Holly Currin, 12, hold up Kyrsten Clary during their "Arabian Nights" performance. They were among participants from all across the region who came to Victory Christian School on Saturday to participate in the Drum Majorettes of America's Dixie Regional Competition.
