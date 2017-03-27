Lawmakers look to post-HB2 task list Updated at

North Carolina ended a year of wrangling over bathrooms and LGBT rights this week in Raleigh as lawmakers passed, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed, a bill rolling back much of the controversial law known as House Bill 2. Although the measure isn't a complete repeal - lawmakers described it as a "reset" to pre-HB2 times - passing the measure clears the way for some businesses to come to North Carolina. It also allows the General Assembly to refocus on other measures that have gotten short shrift over the first two months of the 2017 legislative session.

