Lawmakers look to post-HB2 task list ...

Lawmakers look to post-HB2 task list Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

North Carolina ended a year of wrangling over bathrooms and LGBT rights this week in Raleigh as lawmakers passed, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed, a bill rolling back much of the controversial law known as House Bill 2. Although the measure isn't a complete repeal - lawmakers described it as a "reset" to pre-HB2 times - passing the measure clears the way for some businesses to come to North Carolina. It also allows the General Assembly to refocus on other measures that have gotten short shrift over the first two months of the 2017 legislative session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13) Mar 23 Helena 17
News Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical Feb '17 anon 1
Adderall (Jul '12) Feb '17 odtaff 2
Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12) Dec '16 Heidi S 11
Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r... Nov '16 openmind693 1
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16) Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 2
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Henderson, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 279,961,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC