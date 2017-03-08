Kittrell towing firm moving part of business to Henderson
The Vance County Board of Commissioners has approved a rezoning request that will ultimately provide N.C. Towing & Recovery of Kittrell with a second location for its already existing towing business. The rezoning request was to change the zoning of the parcel at 2550 U.S. 1-158 Hwy.
