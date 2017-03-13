Historic building torn down as part o...

Historic building torn down as part of improvement project

Demolition of the building started at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the crew from Faulkner Grading & Landscaping used a single excavator to complete the job. An almost 80-year-old building that was first a teacherage, and then later served as the headquarters of the Vance County Board of Education, was demolished Saturday morning as part of a county improvement project for the area around the Vance County Courthouse.

