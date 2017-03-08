Henderson will get 'Local Food, Local Places' help
At the Henderson-Vance Downtown Development Commission's meeting Thursday morning, members discussed Henderson's recent selection to participate in a federal program known as "Local Foods, Local Places." The program offers technical expertise that helps communities revitalize their main streets and other neighborhoods through the development of local food systems.
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb 18
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
|Vanceboro Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|13
