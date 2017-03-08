Girl Scout Juniors of Troop 613 compl...

Girl Scout Juniors of Troop 613 complete service project

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Daily Dispatch

The Girl Scout Juniors of Troop 613 delivered 75 Halloween costumes that they collected to children at Families Living Violence Free. From left are Avery Reese, Hayden Schneider, Rebecca Stovall, Caroline Merritt, Ali Grace Ellis, and Kathryn Folger.

Henderson, NC

