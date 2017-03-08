Girl Scout Juniors of Troop 613 complete service project
The Girl Scout Juniors of Troop 613 delivered 75 Halloween costumes that they collected to children at Families Living Violence Free. From left are Avery Reese, Hayden Schneider, Rebecca Stovall, Caroline Merritt, Ali Grace Ellis, and Kathryn Folger.
