Early College honors leading students

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Dispatch

A total of 15 students who attend the Vance County Early College High School, located on the campus of Vance-Granville Community College near Henderson, have been recognized for their outstanding academic achievements in the five-year program. The students include Hunter Antel, Nancy Bonilla, Andrew Brame, Cameron Bullock, Brooklyn Davis, Malcolm Elam, Lehman Ford, Luke Frazier, Victoria Inscoe, Lillian Kanouff, Seth Moody, Brittney Patterson, Hannah Roberson, McKenzie Taylor and Matthew White.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.

Comments made yesterday: 24,557 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,818

