Early College honors leading students
A total of 15 students who attend the Vance County Early College High School, located on the campus of Vance-Granville Community College near Henderson, have been recognized for their outstanding academic achievements in the five-year program. The students include Hunter Antel, Nancy Bonilla, Andrew Brame, Cameron Bullock, Brooklyn Davis, Malcolm Elam, Lehman Ford, Luke Frazier, Victoria Inscoe, Lillian Kanouff, Seth Moody, Brittney Patterson, Hannah Roberson, McKenzie Taylor and Matthew White.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: Tougher laws for DWIs welcomed (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Helena
|17
|Auditions to be held for bluegrass musical
|Feb '17
|anon
|1
|Adderall (Jul '12)
|Feb '17
|odtaff
|2
|Why Did Black People Go Through Slavery and So ... (Apr '12)
|Dec '16
|Heidi S
|11
|Mandatory evacuation issued for Henderson Co. r...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC