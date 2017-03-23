Crime log, March 25
He has a court hearing June 6. a Nathaniel Dunston, 53, of 503 Hilliard St., Henderson, was charged via order for arrest March 22 with non-support. He was jailed on $300 bond pending a court hearing April 12. a Justin Setzer, 26, of 403 Birch St., Henderson, was charged via order for arrest March 22 with failure to appear.
