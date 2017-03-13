Crime log

He was jailed on $30,000 bond pending a court hearing March 27. a Elijah B. Hart, 25, of 243 Zollicoffer Ave., Henderson, was charged via warrant March 16 with simple non-physical threat/intimidation. He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing April 25. a Shirley J. Davis, 55, of 55 Maple St., Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested March 16 and charged with obtaining money/property by false pretense.

