He was jailed on $10,000 bond pending a court hearing April 10. a Angie Neal, 38, of 212 Charles St., Lot 41, Henderson, was arrested via criminal summons March 25 on an unspecified charge. She has a court hearing June 19. a Takeisha N. Rodwell, 39, of 814 East Ave., Henderson, was arrested via criminal summons March 25 on an unspecified charge.

