Councilwoman hosts meal for Henderson city workers

At the city of Henderson Operations and Service Center on Friday, Councilwoman Sara Coffey provided a catered lunch for city workers who toil daily on tasks such as cleaning out drains and patching the streets. "I go out on the job site a lot where they work and I see what they do," said Coffey, who has sponsored the lunches before.

